Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Stock Price Down 72.3%

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL) traded down 72.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01), 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.02. The stock has a market cap of $19,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 71.48%.

Pacific Alliance China Land Company Profile (LON:PACL)

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

