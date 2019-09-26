Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Given a $49.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Pagerduty to a top pick rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of PD stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. 902,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,969. Pagerduty has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth $14,115,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,551,000. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

