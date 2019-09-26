Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Shares of PK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. 2,906,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,218. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

