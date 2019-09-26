Park Lawn Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE PLC traded down C$0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.69. 48,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The company has a market cap of $767.10 million and a PE ratio of 62.51. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.02.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.22 million. Analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.12, for a total transaction of C$653,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,610 shares in the company, valued at C$6,023,533.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.29.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

