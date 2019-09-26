Patron 24 Hour Volume Reaches $233.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Patron token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX, HitBTC and CoinBene. Patron has a total market cap of $30,241.00 and $233.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 77.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00191192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.01036142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020471 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00088863 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

