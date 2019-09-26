Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, FCoin, C2CX and ABCC. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $257.16 million and approximately $405.15 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 257,061,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,014,591 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, CoinEx, OKCoin, Coinbit, Iquant, OKEx, MXC, DigiFinex, Bitfinex, Crex24, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, DDEX, Bitrue, BitMax, Gate.io, FCoin, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Bit-Z, ABCC, TOKOK, P2PB2B, Coinall, HitBTC, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, BigONE, KuCoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, BW.com, BitMart, C2CX, Kyber Network, Coinsuper, Hotbit and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.