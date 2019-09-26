PayCoin (XPY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $72.00

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. PayCoin has a market cap of $19,292.00 and $72.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. Over the last week, PayCoin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000275 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003988 BTC.

PayCoin Profile

PayCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand.

