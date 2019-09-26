PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PBF Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in PBF Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 705,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,539. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

