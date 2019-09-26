Peak Asset Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 3.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 49.2% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 9.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 920,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,764,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.69. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,417.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

