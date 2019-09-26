Peak Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 2.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 181,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after buying an additional 110,041 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.49. 15,199,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,580,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.43 and its 200-day moving average is $290.26. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

