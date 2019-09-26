Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 104 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6,515.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,660.9% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 625,018 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $13.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,232.88. The stock had a trading volume of 355,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,153. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,196.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,345 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

