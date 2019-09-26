Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 384 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $91.17. The company had a trading volume of 523,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.83. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,051. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

