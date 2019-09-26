Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,134 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after buying an additional 30,981,844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332,319 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,498. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.