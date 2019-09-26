Peak Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Golar LNG worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 674.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 86.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 77.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

