Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 752.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Progressive stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.85. 46,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $930,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

