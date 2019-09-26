Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Severfield (LON:SFR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Severfield in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of LON SFR opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.92) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Severfield has a 52 week low of GBX 60.26 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 77.80 ($1.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65.

In other Severfield news, insider Derek Randall sold 29,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £18,928.65 ($24,733.63).

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

