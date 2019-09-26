Penguin Coin Hits Market Cap of $265,992.00 (PENG)

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Penguin Coin has a market cap of $265,992.00 and approximately $378.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $71.13, $18.66, $31.01 and $13.91. During the last seven days, Penguin Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Penguin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00189566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.01001989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020188 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00087861 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Penguin Coin

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,769,582,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,582,175 coins. The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Penguin Coin’s official website is penguincoin.io. Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin.

Penguin Coin Coin Trading

Penguin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $12.02, $5.60, $13.91, $20.24, $10.33, $18.66, $31.01, $7.65, $38.31, $71.13, $24.68 and $50.53. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penguin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penguin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penguin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penguin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.