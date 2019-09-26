Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Pentair has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pentair to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 522,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pentair has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

