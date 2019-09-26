PermRock Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PermRock Royalty Trust to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.0%.

NYSE:PRT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,125. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $101.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.84.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PermRock Royalty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRT shares. ValuEngine raised PermRock Royalty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PermRock Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

