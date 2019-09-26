PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

PHAS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. 46,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,303. The company has a current ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 1,447.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $40,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $87,165,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 283,256 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 906,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,878.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 850,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 796,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 144,535 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

