Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

PM stock opened at $75.09 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

