Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $678,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

In other news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $231,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at $483,735.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

