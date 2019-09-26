Phocas Financial Corp. Has $553.42 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.12% of New Jersey Resources worth $553,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,628,000 after acquiring an additional 180,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,912,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,198,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,266,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 980,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 146,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,226,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. ValuEngine upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.10. 7,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

