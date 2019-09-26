Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 999,928.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $174,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.39. 528,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

