Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 395,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $436,868,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.18% of First Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $170,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $186,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 107,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBP. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

