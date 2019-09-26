Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 18,299 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.33% of IBERIABANK worth $130,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,577 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,694 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $89.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Jefferson G. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $758,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,195.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,031 shares in the company, valued at $21,292,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,050 shares of company stock worth $2,584,943 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,958. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $84.18.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.