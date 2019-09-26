Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 6,194 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Caci International makes up about 2.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,179,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caci International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total value of $97,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,066.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $108,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,288.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,888 in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caci International stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.00. The company had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,709. Caci International Inc has a 52 week low of $138.39 and a 52 week high of $232.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). Caci International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Caci International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.18.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

