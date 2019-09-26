Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 77,758 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,758 shares during the quarter. CBIZ makes up about 2.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 1.31% of CBIZ worth $1,408,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,772 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 913,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 142,415 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $581,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,351.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 8,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.18%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

