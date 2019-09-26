Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) were up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.36, approximately 574,280 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 228,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of analysts have commented on PIR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.68.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($19.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.00) by ($6.97). The company had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.40 million. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 217.70% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.43% of Pier 1 Imports at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile (NYSE:PIR)

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

