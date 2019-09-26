Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Position Lowered by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 55,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 174,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 516,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.58. 1,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $106.77. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $109.71.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.