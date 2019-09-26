Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc (OTCMKTS:PCLB) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 69 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Pinnacle Bancshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

About Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB)

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.