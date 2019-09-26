Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates $243.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $243.00 price target by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,480,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,336,982. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.64. The stock has a market cap of $993.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

