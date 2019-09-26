Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

