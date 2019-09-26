Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

