Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Shares Down 5.6%

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.27, 939,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,244% from the average session volume of 69,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Securities started coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 8.1%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 117,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.