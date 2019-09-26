Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 30,231 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 478.9% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.20. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

In related news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.