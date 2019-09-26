Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 852 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 556.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.67.

In other news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,207.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,155.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,629. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.