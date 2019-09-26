Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 16,265.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 47.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $49,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period.

Tivity Health stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Tivity Health Inc has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.73 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

