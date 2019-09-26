Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $118,000 Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 260.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLHR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.33. 17,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,959. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.66. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $670.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $613,506.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Benedict Watson sold 33,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,470,442.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,889 shares of company stock worth $4,942,601. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLHR shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

