Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $131,000 Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2,028.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

PMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.39. 245,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $96.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PMT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

