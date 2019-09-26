Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $135,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1,034.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1,237.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,157,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total value of $160,121.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $382,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.65. 27,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,708. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. New Street Research downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.92.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

