Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $114,000 in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 22,432.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 954,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,671,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,298,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,697,000 after acquiring an additional 708,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 228.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,256,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 5,810,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,853,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 299.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 34,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,830.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,587 shares in the company, valued at $335,164.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $235,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 631,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,681.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,663 shares of company stock valued at $740,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

