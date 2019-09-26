Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $142,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 473,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 55.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $39,544,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,857,000 after purchasing an additional 138,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,910. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

