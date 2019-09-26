Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $110,000 Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. American National Bank grew its stake in Hershey by 1.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.53. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $1,528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,109,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $207,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,953,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,368. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.93.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

