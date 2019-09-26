Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:POPE traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.48. 823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pope Resources has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter. Pope Resources had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pope Resources stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.53% of Pope Resources worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Pope Resources Company Profile

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

