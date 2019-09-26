Post (NYSE:POST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Post alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Post from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.74. 1,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Post has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,185.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.