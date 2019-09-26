Power Financial Corp (PWF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on November 1st

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4555 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE PWF traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.02. 179,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. Power Financial has a 1 year low of C$25.05 and a 1 year high of C$33.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.15.

Get Power Financial alerts:

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Financial will post 3.558848 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWF. CIBC reduced their target price on Power Financial from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Power Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Power Financial Company Profile

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Power Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.