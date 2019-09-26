PrairieSky Royalty Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

TSE:PSK traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,397. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.54. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$15.71 and a 12 month high of C$24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.17.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSK shares. GMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

