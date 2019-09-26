Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Up 12%

Shares of Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) rose 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 170,125 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 77,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.54% and a negative net margin of 657.73%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Precision Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

