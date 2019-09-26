Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,229,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,230,000 after buying an additional 1,356,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,395,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,841,000 after buying an additional 1,228,609 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,257,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,039,000 after buying an additional 534,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,282,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after buying an additional 410,680 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 213,482 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. 305,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

